GDF lance corporal dies in Lethem accident

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 2.20 this morning on the Lethem Public Road that resulted in the death of pedestrian Devon Fraser, 28, a Guyana Defence Force Lance Corporal of Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Investigations revealed that the now deceased man was in the company of another walking on the eastern side heading south when Motorcycle CG (Number Unknown) proceeding allegedly at a fast rate heading in the same direction collided with the him from behind.

As a result of the impact, the pedestrian and the motorcyclist sustained injuries about their body. They were taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where Fraser was pronounced dead on arrival and the motorcyclist was admitted a patient.

The body is presently at the said Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The motorcyclist, 39, of Central Lethem was tested and found to be above the legal limit of alcohol consumption is assisting in this investigation.