Good Hope family robbed of SUV in carjacking

A Good Hope, East Coast Demerara family is offering a reward of $300,000 for any information that may lead to the recovery of their vehicle, which was taken during a carjacking last Thursday evening.

The theft of the black Suzuki Escudo SUV occurred around 8.15pm at Lusignan, where Nirmattie Mohamed, her husband, Azween Mohamed, and one of their daughters were waiting to pick up another daughter from lessons.

The vehicle, PSS 2836, was being driven by Azween.

“The lesson does usually finish at 8.15 ….