Good Hope family robbed of SUV in carjacking

A Good Hope, East Coast Demerara family is offering a reward of $300,000 for any information that may lead to the recovery of their vehicle, which was taken during a carjacking last Thursday evening.
The theft of the black Suzuki Escudo SUV occurred around 8.15pm at Lusignan, where Nirmattie Mohamed, her husband, Azween Mohamed, and one of their daughters were waiting to pick up another daughter from lessons.
The vehicle, PSS 2836, was being driven by Azween.
“The lesson does usually finish at 8.15 ….
City cop fired over sex abuse of minor
One day after saying that there was not enough evidence for the administration to act, Town Clerk Royston King yesterday dismissed the constabulary officer who is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in the custody of City Constabulary for misconduct.
Pork knocker charged with murdering businessman
Pork knocker Aubrey Bobb was yesterday charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who police say he fatally shot during a robbery last Thursday.
Woman beaten by partner jumps from burning Da Silva St building
A mother of two is now homeless and nursing injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after her partner attacked her and set their Da Silva Street house on fire.
Defence seeks discharge of accused in ‘Mango Man’ murder over trial delay
Recaptured prison escapee Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie,’ and Sherwin Nero, called ‘Catty,’ were yesterday both indicted for the 2007 murder of Kumar Singh, called ‘Mango Man,’ but their attorney, Nigel Hughes, urged that they be discharged due to the “long time” they have had to wait for a trial.
NAREI seals $19.2M contract to improve Essequibo river defence
The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) yesterday signed a contract with S&K Construction Services for $19.2M to improve river defences on the Essequibo coast.