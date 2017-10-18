NAREI seals $19.2M contract to improve Essequibo river defence

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) yesterday signed a contract with S&K Construction Services for $19.2M to improve river defences on the Essequibo coast.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture said that the contract entails 600 metres of brushwood dam being built along the foreshore of Land of Plenty to Bushlot, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. Construction will begin immediately and last for four months.

NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Oudho Homenauth presented the contract to Lullita Singh, a representative of the constructing firm at his Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) office, the release said.

Handing over the contract, Dr Homenauth said that his ….