Pork knocker charged with murdering businessman

Pork knocker Aubrey Bobb was yesterday charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who police say he fatally shot during a robbery last Thursday.

Bobb, 26, of 79 William Street, Kitty, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read a charge which alleged that on October 12, at Stanley Place, Kitty, he murdered Scipio, in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Bobb, who was not required to enter plea to the indictable charge, was subsequently remanded to prison.

A second charge was read to Bobb for ….