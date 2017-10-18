Sup’t Kurleigh Simon in charge of police narcotics branch

Superintendent of Police, Kurleigh Simon has taken up the post as Head of the Guyana Police Force Narcotics branch, less than a month after Superinten-dent Wayne DeHearte was transferred in the wake of the disappearance of a quantity of cocaine from Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Shivpersaud Bacchus yesterday confirmed that Simon is now the officer-in-charge of the force’s narcotics branch.

Prior to his transfer, Simon served as a sub-divisional officer in ‘B’ Division.

DeHearte was transferred to ‘B’ Division late last month to….