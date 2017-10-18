Woman beaten by partner jumps from burning Da Silva St building

A mother of two is now homeless and nursing injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after her partner attacked her and set their Da Silva Street house on fire.
At about 10 last night June McCalmon Jervis was forced to jump out of a window to escape a brutal beating from her partner who Stabroek News understands had set their home on fire.
Officers at the scene described to this newspaper the bloody condition in which the woman was found and related her description of events. According to Jervis’s account, after she jumped out of the window her partner initially gave chase but then turned and ran back into the building.
Up to press time this morning, the fire service was still battling the blaze and it was unclear what had become of the assailant.
The fire had spread to and destroyed at least one other building in the street.
City cop fired over sex abuse of minor
One day after saying that there was not enough evidence for the administration to act, Town Clerk Royston King yesterday dismissed the constabulary officer who is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in the custody of City Constabulary for misconduct.
Pork knocker charged with murdering businessman
Pork knocker Aubrey Bobb was yesterday charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who police say he fatally shot during a robbery last Thursday.
Defence seeks discharge of accused in ‘Mango Man’ murder over trial delay
Recaptured prison escapee Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie,’ and Sherwin Nero, called ‘Catty,’ were yesterday both indicted for the 2007 murder of Kumar Singh, called ‘Mango Man,’ but their attorney, Nigel Hughes, urged that they be discharged due to the “long time” they have had to wait for a trial.
NAREI seals $19.2M contract to improve Essequibo river defence
The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) yesterday signed a contract with S&K Construction Services for $19.2M to improve river defences on the Essequibo coast.
Recaptured escapee on trial for attempted murder
The trial of recaptured prison escapee Stafrei Alexander on the charge of attempted murder commenced yesterday before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.