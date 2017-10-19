After billions spent, troubled PPP/C laptop project a victim of transition

Though questions have been raised about the monitoring of laptops distributed under the scrapped One Laptop Per Family (OLPF) project, Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes says that there is nothing government can do, given that the initiative came to an end under the PPP/C administration.

“There were no records [or] documents. The project was not handed over to us at all. We might be able to find records somewhere but there was no handing over of the project and it was dismantled under the PPP,” Hughes told Stabroek News recently.

Billions of dollars were spent on purchasing the computers, with the aim of making communities across the country more technologically savvy. However, from the inception problems were unearthed and many were later detailed in an audit of the project that was undertaken under the APNU+AFC government…..