After billions spent, troubled PPP/C laptop project a victim of transition

Though questions have been raised about the monitoring of laptops distributed under the scrapped One Laptop Per Family (OLPF) project, Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes says that there is nothing government can do, given that the initiative came to an end under the PPP/C administration.
“There were no records [or] documents. The project was not handed over to us at all. We might be able to find records somewhere but there was no handing over of the project and it was dismantled under the PPP,” Hughes told Stabroek News recently.
Billions of dollars were spent on purchasing the computers, with the aim of making communities across the country more technologically savvy. However, from the inception problems were unearthed and many were later detailed in an audit of the project that was undertaken under the APNU+AFC government…..
Long term interests should guide award of oil exploration leases -Greenidge
Although government’s advisor on oil and gas, Jan Mangal, has argued that competitive bidding should be employed in the award of future oil exploration leases, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says such an approach may not benefit Guyana’s interests in the long term.
Cops not focusing on M&CC officials’ failure to report sexual abuse of boy
Police investigators will be focusing on the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy committed by a city constabulary officer two months ago and not on the failure of the Mayor of City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown to report the case in a timely manner, ‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman said yesterday.
Suspect in Da Silva St arson tried to set wife on fire
A domestic brawl nearly turned deadly on Tuesday night when a man allegedly armed himself with a bottle of gasoline and attempted to set his wife on fire at Newtown, Kitty.
Diamond family loses home in sparkle stick fire
The wooden home of a Diamond, East Bank Demerara family of six went up flames yesterday afternoon, after a fire was started by a child who was playing with a sparkle stick.
Henry assures gov’t commitment to equal rights for LGBT community
Education Minister Nicolette Henry on Mon-day assured the government’s commitment to the “inclusion, protection, and recognition” of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community, saying it is deserving of all rights under the law like the rest of the citizenry.