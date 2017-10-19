Cops not focusing on M&CC officials’ failure to report sexual abuse of boy

Police investigators will be focusing on the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy committed by a city constabulary officer two months ago and not on the failure of the Mayor of City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown to report the case in a timely manner, ‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman said yesterday.
Police on Tuesday arrested the Lance Corporal at the centre of the allegations after it was alerted by Town Clerk Royston King, who also dismissed the rank on the same day for misconduct.
Questions have been raised about why the matter was not immediately reported to the police or the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), as is required under the law…..
Long term interests should guide award of oil exploration leases -Greenidge
Although government’s advisor on oil and gas, Jan Mangal, has argued that competitive bidding should be employed in the award of future oil exploration leases, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says such an approach may not benefit Guyana’s interests in the long term.
Suspect in Da Silva St arson tried to set wife on fire
A domestic brawl nearly turned deadly on Tuesday night when a man allegedly armed himself with a bottle of gasoline and attempted to set his wife on fire at Newtown, Kitty.
Diamond family loses home in sparkle stick fire
The wooden home of a Diamond, East Bank Demerara family of six went up flames yesterday afternoon, after a fire was started by a child who was playing with a sparkle stick.
Henry assures gov’t commitment to equal rights for LGBT community
Education Minister Nicolette Henry on Mon-day assured the government’s commitment to the “inclusion, protection, and recognition” of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community, saying it is deserving of all rights under the law like the rest of the citizenry.
After billions spent, troubled PPP/C laptop project a victim of transition
Though questions have been raised about the monitoring of laptops distributed under the scrapped One Laptop Per Family (OLPF) project, Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes says that there is nothing government can do, given that the initiative came to an end under the PPP/C administration.