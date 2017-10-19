Cops not focusing on M&CC officials’ failure to report sexual abuse of boy

Police investigators will be focusing on the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy committed by a city constabulary officer two months ago and not on the failure of the Mayor of City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown to report the case in a timely manner, ‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman said yesterday.

Police on Tuesday arrested the Lance Corporal at the centre of the allegations after it was alerted by Town Clerk Royston King, who also dismissed the rank on the same day for misconduct.

Questions have been raised about why the matter was not immediately reported to the police or the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), as is required under the law…..