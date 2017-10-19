Diamond family loses home in sparkle stick fire

The wooden home of a Diamond, East Bank Demerara family of six went up flames yesterday afternoon, after a fire was started by a child who was playing with a sparkle stick.

“The seven-year-old and the nine-year-old [were] playing with the lil [sparkle stick] and like it ketch on pon something in the house and big fire… everything, everything destroyed,” mother of three Nichola Singh told Stabroek News.

“We buy the squib for the season. We celebrating Diwali tomorrow but I hide the things and I don’t know how them children find it,” the woman added…..