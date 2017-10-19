Granger to swear in James Patterson as GECOM chairman

This story is developing and will be updated.

President David Granger is to swear in a Chairman of GECOM tonight, according to an advisory from the Ministry of the Presidency.

A decision was arrived at following a meeting between Granger and Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo today.

It comes after months of deadlock between the two over the choice. Stabroek News has been told that the person chosen is retired justice James Patterson. His name was not on the three lists submitted by Jagdeo. Patterson chaired the Commission of Inquiry into last year’s prison fire that killed 17 prisoners.