Granger to swear in James Patterson as GECOM chairman

This story is developing and will be updated.
President David Granger is to swear in a Chairman of GECOM tonight, according to an advisory from the Ministry of the Presidency.
A decision was arrived at following a meeting between Granger and Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo today.
It comes after months of deadlock between the two over the choice. Stabroek News has been told that the person chosen is retired justice James Patterson. His name was not on the three lists submitted by Jagdeo. Patterson chaired the Commission of Inquiry into last year’s prison fire that killed 17 prisoners.
`Most Outstanding’ teacher, nurse, cop to get $500,000 cheque from ANSA
From left are GTU General Secretary, Coretta McDonald; Assistant Chief Education Officer (Nursery), Ingrid Trotman; Managing Director of ANSA McAL, Troy Cadogan and GTU President, Mark Lyte.
PNC Georgetown District calls on Public Security Ministry, Judiciary for tougher action on crime
The Georgetown District of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) today called for tougher action by the Ministry of Public Security and the Judiciary against crime in the wake of the murder of two elderly women.
FBI opens investigation into South Africa’s Guptas – FT
India-born South African businessmen brothers, Atul, Rajesh and Ajay Rajesh Gupta. The Gupta family, one of South Africa’s wealthiest, has been accused of wielding undue influence behind the scenes.
Long term interests should guide award of oil exploration leases -Greenidge
Although government’s advisor on oil and gas, Jan Mangal, has argued that competitive bidding should be employed in the award of future oil exploration leases, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says such an approach may not benefit Guyana’s interests in the long term.
Cops not focusing on M&CC officials’ failure to report sexual abuse of boy
Police investigators will be focusing on the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy committed by a city constabulary officer two months ago and not on the failure of the Mayor of City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown to report the case in a timely manner, ‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman said yesterday.