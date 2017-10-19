Henry assures gov’t commitment to equal rights for LGBT community

Education Minister Nicolette Henry on Mon-day assured the government’s commitment to the “inclusion, protection, and recognition” of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community, saying it is deserving of all rights under the law like the rest of the citizenry.

“Recognition of the [LGBTQ] community is not an addendum to the agenda of the Government of Guyana (GoG) as it is not an anomaly of nature. Support and a good life for all our people is what this government is all about,” Henry was quoted as saying at a ‘Spirit Day’ reception, which was organised by the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) and the British High Commission.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, Henry also told the reception that any attempt to bully, ridicule, condemn, and threaten the well-being of others because of their sexual orientation should be rejected by all of society…..