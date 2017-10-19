Supply man dies after being hit by truck

A security guard died yesterday morning after he was struck by a truck along the Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road.

The accident, which occurred around 6.45 am, resulted in the death of Joseph Harmon, 53, of Supply Public Road, EBD.

According to a statement issued by the police, Harmon had been a passenger of minibus BSS 8672. The bus stopped to pick up a passenger and Harmon disembarked to allow the incoming passenger to enter…..