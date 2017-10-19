Suspect in Da Silva St arson tried to set wife on fire

A domestic brawl nearly turned deadly on Tuesday night when a man allegedly armed himself with a bottle of gasoline and attempted to set his wife on fire at Newtown, Kitty.

However, June McCalmon Jervis managed to escape out of a window and her husband reportedly opted to torch their Da Silva Street home and a neighbouring residence was also burnt as a result.

According to a police source, investigations so far suggest that the suspect’s actions were premeditated…..