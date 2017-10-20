Gov’t selects nominees for local gov’t commission

More than two years after entering office, the APNU+AFC government yesterday finally named its three nominees for the long delayed Local Government Commission (LGC).

“The appointment of the eight members to serve on the Local Government Commission will now allow the process of its establishment to be completed,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon told a post-Cabinet press conference yesterday.

The nominees are Mortimer Mingo, Clement Corlette, Marlon Williams, Joan-Ann Romascindo, Carol Sooba, Norman Whittaker, Clinton Collymore and Andrew Garnett.

Under the law, the LGC is to be made up of eight members: three nominated by the president, one nominated by the minister, ….