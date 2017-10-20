Jagnarine Singh, Madanlall Ramraj charged with defrauding GRDB of $8m

Two former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) employees will today be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates Court following charges of fraud by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Former Managing Director Jagnarine Singh and Director Madanlall Ramraj were invited to SOCU’s headquarters yesterday where they were subsequently charged with defrauding the GRDB of over $8M between 2010 and 2012.

SOCU claims that the men failed to enter into a general ledger the amounts they received for the GRDB and instead misappropriated it, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall told Stabroek News.

The duo were represented by attorneys….