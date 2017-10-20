Jagnarine Singh, Madanlall Ramraj charged with defrauding GRDB of $8m

Two former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) employees will today be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates Court following charges of fraud by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).
Former Managing Director Jagnarine Singh and Director Madanlall Ramraj were invited to SOCU’s headquarters yesterday where they were subsequently charged with defrauding the GRDB of over $8M between 2010 and 2012.
SOCU claims that the men failed to enter into a general ledger the amounts they received for the GRDB and instead misappropriated it, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall told Stabroek News.
The duo were represented by attorneys….
President picks Justice Patterson, 84, as GECOM Chair
President David Granger yesterday unilaterally chose retired justice James Patterson, 84, to be Chairman of GECOM, rejecting a third list that had been submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and plunging the country into its worst political crisis since APNU+AFC came to power in 2015.
Jagdeo declares non-co-operation with gov’t after GECOM decision
In the wake of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of former Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party has immediately pulled back from co-operation with the APNU+AFC government.
Gov’t announces unilateral wage hikes for public servants
For the third consecutive year, the APNU+AFC government has unilaterally imposed hikes in public service wages and salaries.
SOCU charges GBTI directors with contempt
Less than a day before the High Court is scheduled to hear an application from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on the production of key documents, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday charged the bank’s directors with contempt and they are to appear in a Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer.
Page One Comment President David Granger has made a disastrous decision by unilaterally appointing a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.