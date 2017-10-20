President picks Justice Patterson, 84, as GECOM Chair

President David Granger yesterday unilaterally chose retired justice James Patterson, 84, to be Chairman of GECOM, rejecting a third list that had been submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and plunging the country into its worst political crisis since APNU+AFC came to power in 2015.
Patterson was last night sworn in as the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) hours after he was first contacted by Granger and just after Jagdeo declared a campaign of non-cooperation with the government over the decision. (See other story on page 4.) It would appear that the hasty swearing in was held to avoid a legal challenge. Patterson will be 87 when the next general elections are due in 2020.
“Being desirous of fulfilling the requirements of the constitution and given the need to appoint a Chairman …and in light of the failure of the Leader of the Opposition to present me with a list that was not unacceptable I have decided that it would be in the public’s interest to resort to the proviso in the Constitution Article 165 (2) which permits the President….
Jagdeo declares non-co-operation with gov’t after GECOM decision
In the wake of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of former Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party has immediately pulled back from co-operation with the APNU+AFC government.
Gov’t announces unilateral wage hikes for public servants
For the third consecutive year, the APNU+AFC government has unilaterally imposed hikes in public service wages and salaries.
SOCU charges GBTI directors with contempt
Less than a day before the High Court is scheduled to hear an application from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on the production of key documents, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday charged the bank’s directors with contempt and they are to appear in a Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer.
Jagnarine Singh, Madanlall Ramraj charged with defrauding GRDB of $8m
Two former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) employees will today be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates Court following charges of fraud by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).
Page One Comment President David Granger has made a disastrous decision by unilaterally appointing a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.