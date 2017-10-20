Prison escapee from 2011 held in Suriname

Police last night said that 2011 prison escapee Rickford Le Fleur has been held in Suriname.
A statement issued by police spokesman Shivpersaud Bacchus stated that Le Fleur, 43, who escaped from the New Amsterdam Prison on June 11, 2011 has been handed over to Guyanese prison authorities. Le Fleur returned to Guyana yesterday and is in custody at the New Amsterdam Prison.
Le Fleur had shaved cut off his dreadlocks.
He was wanted in connection with the murder of Sebastian Cleto, who was fatally beaten in 2011 in the New Amsterdam prison, and the murder of Lennox Hetemyer in 2010. At the time of his escape he was on remand for Murder and Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking police said.
President picks Justice Patterson, 84, as GECOM Chair
President David Granger yesterday unilaterally chose retired justice James Patterson, 84, to be Chairman of GECOM, rejecting a third list that had been submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and plunging the country into its worst political crisis since APNU+AFC came to power in 2015.
Jagdeo declares non-co-operation with gov’t after GECOM decision
In the wake of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of former Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party has immediately pulled back from co-operation with the APNU+AFC government.
Gov’t announces unilateral wage hikes for public servants
For the third consecutive year, the APNU+AFC government has unilaterally imposed hikes in public service wages and salaries.
SOCU charges GBTI directors with contempt
Less than a day before the High Court is scheduled to hear an application from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on the production of key documents, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday charged the bank’s directors with contempt and they are to appear in a Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer.
Jagnarine Singh, Madanlall Ramraj charged with defrauding GRDB of $8m
Two former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) employees will today be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates Court following charges of fraud by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).