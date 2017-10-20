SOCU charges GBTI directors with contempt

Less than a day before the High Court is scheduled to hear an application from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on the production of key documents, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday charged the bank’s directors with contempt and they are to appear in a Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer.
Stabroek News was reliably informed that the charge was instituted based on the advice of the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following a second review of the case file.
This newspaper was told that Chairman Robin Stoby SC, John Tracey, Edward Beharry, Suresh Beharry, Kathryn Eytle- McLean, Basil Mahadeo, Carlton James and Richard Isava have been charged with the failure to comply with a production order. They were all invited to SOCU’s Camp Street Headquarters, where they were charged.
The contempt proceedings….
President picks Justice Patterson, 84, as GECOM Chair
President David Granger yesterday unilaterally chose retired justice James Patterson, 84, to be Chairman of GECOM, rejecting a third list that had been submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and plunging the country into its worst political crisis since APNU+AFC came to power in 2015.
Jagdeo declares non-co-operation with gov’t after GECOM decision
In the wake of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of former Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party has immediately pulled back from co-operation with the APNU+AFC government.
Gov’t announces unilateral wage hikes for public servants
For the third consecutive year, the APNU+AFC government has unilaterally imposed hikes in public service wages and salaries.
Jagnarine Singh, Madanlall Ramraj charged with defrauding GRDB of $8m
Two former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) employees will today be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates Court following charges of fraud by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).
Page One Comment President David Granger has made a disastrous decision by unilaterally appointing a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.