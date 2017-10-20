Sophia woman seeking police protection after being burnt with acid by ex

A Sophia woman, who was doused with acid by her former partner almost two weeks ago, is calling on police to apprehend him as he has made threats to end her life, following her decision to leave the relationship after years of abuse.

Lavern Newton, 44, a mother of five and a pastry vendor, suffered burns to the back of her legs and thighs after being attacked on October 8th while she was approaching her home.

“I see this person coming out from the neighbour yard dressed in all over black, so I ain’t tek it for anything… I turn in my gate and I watching this person trying to recognise who it is, and realised it is him,” Newton said, recounting the attack.

She explained that upon recognising the man, she ….