Sophia woman seeking police protection after being burnt with acid by ex

A Sophia woman, who was doused with acid by her former partner almost two weeks ago, is calling on police to apprehend him as he has made threats to end her life, following her decision to leave the relationship after years of abuse.
Lavern Newton, 44, a mother of five and a pastry vendor, suffered burns to the back of her legs and thighs after being attacked on October 8th while she was approaching her home.
“I see this person coming out from the neighbour yard dressed in all over black, so I ain’t tek it for anything… I turn in my gate and I watching this person trying to recognise who it is, and realised it is him,” Newton said, recounting the attack.
She explained that upon recognising the man, she ….
President picks Justice Patterson, 84, as GECOM Chair
President David Granger yesterday unilaterally chose retired justice James Patterson, 84, to be Chairman of GECOM, rejecting a third list that had been submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and plunging the country into its worst political crisis since APNU+AFC came to power in 2015.
Jagdeo declares non-co-operation with gov’t after GECOM decision
In the wake of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of former Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party has immediately pulled back from co-operation with the APNU+AFC government.
Gov’t announces unilateral wage hikes for public servants
For the third consecutive year, the APNU+AFC government has unilaterally imposed hikes in public service wages and salaries.
SOCU charges GBTI directors with contempt
Less than a day before the High Court is scheduled to hear an application from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on the production of key documents, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday charged the bank’s directors with contempt and they are to appear in a Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer.
Jagnarine Singh, Madanlall Ramraj charged with defrauding GRDB of $8m
Two former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) employees will today be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates Court following charges of fraud by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).