Stabroek News

President David Granger has made a disastrous decision by unilaterally appointing a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission. In acting unilaterally the President has shredded to pieces what had been an involved engagement with the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo. The unilateral appointment has also defenestrated the Carter-Price formula for the selection of the Chairman which had been followed for the 1992 general elections onwards.
The President’s decision has poisoned the political climate as evidenced by the PPP/C’s declaration yesterday of non-co-operation. It will also taint the manner in which the public perceives the conduct of the new Chairman, Justice James Patterson. He will be seen to be beholden to the President. This will cast a pall over election preparations.
Aside from the fact that at 84 the rigours of GECOM will be a severe challenge for Justice Patterson, there is also the prospect that this could necessitate a replacement in the period approaching elections and thereby presenting a prospect for a delay.
Further, the President cannot be oblivious to the public skepticism that the party he leads, the PNCR, which unashamedly rigged general elections in 1968, 1973, 1980 and 1985, is yet to establish its commitment to electoral democracy.
For all these reasons and more the unilateral selection of a Chairman by the President is a monumental blunder which must be mitigated.
President picks Justice Patterson, 84, as GECOM Chair
President David Granger yesterday unilaterally chose retired justice James Patterson, 84, to be Chairman of GECOM, rejecting a third list that had been submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and plunging the country into its worst political crisis since APNU+AFC came to power in 2015.
Jagdeo declares non-co-operation with gov’t after GECOM decision
In the wake of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of former Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party has immediately pulled back from co-operation with the APNU+AFC government.
Gov’t announces unilateral wage hikes for public servants
For the third consecutive year, the APNU+AFC government has unilaterally imposed hikes in public service wages and salaries.
SOCU charges GBTI directors with contempt
Less than a day before the High Court is scheduled to hear an application from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on the production of key documents, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday charged the bank’s directors with contempt and they are to appear in a Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer.
Jagnarine Singh, Madanlall Ramraj charged with defrauding GRDB of $8m
Two former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) employees will today be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates Court following charges of fraud by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).