Court grants GBTI more time to produce documents for SOCU probe

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been given an additional two weeks by the High Court to produce key documents which the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) says are pertinent to its ongoing US$500M Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) probe.

The court has ordered the bank to find and produce by November 3, documents which it says cannot be found.

At an in-chambers hearing yesterday afternoon before acting Chief justice Roxane George SC, the GBTI sought relief from sanction of the court’s order to produce the documents in question.

Its application was denied but it was ….