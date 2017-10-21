Ex-GMC boss, engineer’s wife cleared of fraud charge

Finding that the prosecution failed to prove its case, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday dismissed the joint charge against the former General Manager of the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) Nizam Hassan and the wife of an engineer over payments purportedly made for substandard work on the company’s headquarters.

The joint charge against Hassan and Felicia De Souza-Madramootoo had stated that they procured money by falsely pretense by continuously approving payments to Constantine Engineering and Construction Services, although the works were “incompetently and incorrectly” done.

The charge was laid after a Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) probe of the findings in a forensic audit.

Chief Magistrate McLennan told the court that ….