Former GRDB members faced with 34 new fraud charges

Former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) General Manager Jagnarine Singh and agricultural consultant Madanlall Ramraj were yesterday read 34 new fraud charges, including for allegedly misappropriating over $9 million in funds.
Both Singh and Ramraj stood in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the charges brought by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) were read.
Neither of the accused was required to enter a plea to the indictable charges.
They were among GRDB officials ….
AFC backs Granger on Gecom appointment
Governing coalition partner the Alliance For Change (AFC) has accepted President David Granger’s unilateral selection of the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman, saying that it was necessary to avert a “looming constitutional crisis.” In a statement last evening on Granger’s handpicking of retired judge James Patterson, the AFC said that it intends to use the constitutional reform exercise to ensure that there is wider participation of stakeholders in the selection process for Gecom commissioners.
PPP to launch peaceful protests against unilateral appointment of Gecom chairman
The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday announced plans to launch peaceful protest activities against President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman, saying it is part of a series of interventions to protect the country’s democracy.
Unilateral appointment of Gecom chairman ‘politically senseless’
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is still to pronounce on President David Granger’s unilateral selection of the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman but party executive David Hinds says that the decision would only further divide an already “political trust-fragile” country.
Granger backpedals on gov’t ‘age policy’ with Gecom appointment
With the appointment of 84-year-old Justice James Patterson as the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), President David Granger has done an about-face on his administration’s move to establish an age limit for membership to state boards, agencies and commissions.
Court grants GBTI more time to produce documents for SOCU probe
The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been given an additional two weeks by the High Court to produce key documents which the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) says are pertinent to its ongoing US$500M Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) probe.