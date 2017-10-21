Former GRDB members faced with 34 new fraud charges

Former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) General Manager Jagnarine Singh and agricultural consultant Madanlall Ramraj were yesterday read 34 new fraud charges, including for allegedly misappropriating over $9 million in funds.

Both Singh and Ramraj stood in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the charges brought by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) were read.

Neither of the accused was required to enter a plea to the indictable charges.

They were among GRDB officials ….