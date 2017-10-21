Full Court to deliberate soon on appeal to strike out election petition

The Full Court will soon begin deliberations on the appeal filed by Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield, who is seeking to have the election petition brought by opposition PPP/C parliamentarian Ganga Persaud struck out.

Before retiring from the bench, former acting Chief Justice Ian Chang had overruled Lowenfield’s application.

Persaud had filed the petition two years ago, calling on the High Court to declare the entire May 11, 2015 general elections process flawed and containing many procedural errors and so many instances of fraudulent and/or suspicious actions that “the results that have been derived from the process cannot be credibly deemed to represent accurately the will of the electorate.”

After his action was overruled, Lowenfield ….