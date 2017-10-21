PPP to launch peaceful protests against unilateral appointment of Gecom chairman

The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday announced plans to launch peaceful protest activities against President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman, saying it is part of a series of interventions to protect the country’s democracy.

The launch of picketing exercises, petitions, appeals, vigils and marches to highlight what it called “the undemocratic, unilateral, and illegal” appointment was among several measures that were agreed when Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo met yesterday with opposition parliamentarians, Regional Democratic Councillors, the membership of the PPP Central and Executive committees and the three Opposition-nominated Gecom Commissioners.

According to a statement issued by the party, the discussions focused on the unilateral appointment of Patterson and the extent of the “non-cooperation” actions announced by Jagdeo in response.

“The gathering unanimously ….