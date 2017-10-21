Squatters protest Mocha NDC over bid to block relocation

Residents squatting at Broad and Lombard streets on Thursday protested the Mocha/Arcadia Neigh-bourhood Democratic Council (NDC) over its attempts to block their relocation to the community.

Phillip Chase, one of the residents, told Stabroek News that while the residents do not dispute the right of the NDC to air its concerns about the move, they would like to be given a chance to prove themselves.

“The only way to know the contents of a book is to read that book. Don’t judge us by the cover. We just want a chance for a better life for our children. We have a lot of children and we want to do better for them,” Chase repeatedly stressed.

The relocation of over 40 families squatting at Lombard and Broad streets ….