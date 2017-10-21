Squatters protest Mocha NDC over bid to block relocation

Residents squatting at Broad and Lombard streets on Thursday protested the Mocha/Arcadia Neigh-bourhood Democratic Council (NDC) over its attempts to block their relocation to the community.
Phillip Chase, one of the residents, told Stabroek News that while the residents do not dispute the right of the NDC to air its concerns about the move, they would like to be given a chance to prove themselves.
“The only way to know the contents of a book is to read that book. Don’t judge us by the cover. We just want a chance for a better life for our children. We have a lot of children and we want to do better for them,” Chase repeatedly stressed.
The relocation of over 40 families squatting at Lombard and Broad streets ….
AFC backs Granger on Gecom appointment
Governing coalition partner the Alliance For Change (AFC) has accepted President David Granger’s unilateral selection of the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman, saying that it was necessary to avert a “looming constitutional crisis.” In a statement last evening on Granger’s handpicking of retired judge James Patterson, the AFC said that it intends to use the constitutional reform exercise to ensure that there is wider participation of stakeholders in the selection process for Gecom commissioners.
PPP to launch peaceful protests against unilateral appointment of Gecom chairman
The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday announced plans to launch peaceful protest activities against President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman, saying it is part of a series of interventions to protect the country’s democracy.
Unilateral appointment of Gecom chairman ‘politically senseless’
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is still to pronounce on President David Granger’s unilateral selection of the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman but party executive David Hinds says that the decision would only further divide an already “political trust-fragile” country.
Granger backpedals on gov’t ‘age policy’ with Gecom appointment
With the appointment of 84-year-old Justice James Patterson as the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), President David Granger has done an about-face on his administration’s move to establish an age limit for membership to state boards, agencies and commissions.
Court grants GBTI more time to produce documents for SOCU probe
The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has been given an additional two weeks by the High Court to produce key documents which the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) says are pertinent to its ongoing US$500M Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) probe.