Truck driver charged with causing death of Supply security guard

A truck driver was yesterday charged with causing the death of the security guard, whom he struck down on Wednesday morning along the Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road.

Dwayne Gaime stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read a charge which stated that on October 18, at the Land of Canaan, he drove motor lorry GRR 1769 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Joseph Harmon.

In tears, Gaime, 41 of Tuschen, pleaded guilty to the charge, while telling the court that he knew he was wrong.

However, his plea was ….