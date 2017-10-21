Unilateral appointment of Gecom chairman ‘politically senseless’

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is still to pronounce on President David Granger’s unilateral selection of the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman but party executive David Hinds says that the decision would only further divide an already “political trust-fragile” country.

Hinds plans to make his position known when the party meets to discuss the matter, which its executive says will be very soon.

“I think the President’s decision to unilaterally appoint the Gecom chair reflects how poisoned our political environment is. The decision by the President represents another colossal failure on the part of our political leaderships. If the President and the Opposition Leader could not find consensus on this matter, then I am afraid that our political future as a joint nation is bleak. We should wake up to the reality that our leaders on both sides do not have what it takes to manage our difficult, multi-ethnic society. That, to me, is the sad reality,” Hinds told Stabroek News yesterday.

“The President should have ….