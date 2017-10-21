Unilateral choosing of Gecom Chairman a ‘dangerous decision’ – private sector

The Private Sector Com-mission (PSC) yesterday said it believes President David Granger’s decision to unilaterally appoint the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) poses a threat to democracy and has the potential to divide the nation and destabilise the economy.

“The decision of the President to act unilaterally and independently of the submissions of the Leader of the Opposition poses a clear threat to democracy and will inevitably divide the nation and lead to economic instability. It is a dangerous decision,” the PSC said in a brief statement.

Following an over two-hour-long web conference that the PSC held with its executives to discuss the issue, the umbrella private sector body yesterday lamented that an agreement could not be reached between the country’s leaders.

“It is extremely ….