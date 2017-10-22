Breast cancer survivor Ena Persaud offers hope

Weeks shy of her sixtieth birthday, Ena Persaud was diagnosed with breast cancer and almost three years and a double mastectomy later she is a tower of strength and a woman who is not shy about sharing here experience as she believes that the more women and men talk about cancer more persons would be motivated to take the necessary precautions.

“It can happen to anyone…cancer does not see face, it does not see rich or poor anybody can get it and I am not ashamed. If anybody come and ask me I would tell them,” Persaud told the Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview.

With this month being designated breast cancer awareness month, Persaud hopes that her experience can offer someone hope, or push someone to have a mammogram done…..