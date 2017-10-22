Guyana’s Michael Bhopaul named region’s top performer at CSEC

Guyana has copped seven of the nine regional awards for the performances of its students in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, including for Overall Outstanding Achievement, which was won by Michael Bhopaul who obtained passes in 25 subjects.
Bhopaul, of Queen’s College, also won awards from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) for best performance in the Sciences, Business and Technical/ Vocational subject areas.
His classmate, Rawletta Barrow, who obtained Grade I passes in 19 subjects, was adjudged the best performer in the area of Humanities, while Aasim Baksh, of St Stanislaus College, received the award for Best Short Story.
Queen’s College was also judged the School of the Year.
The other two awards, for Visual Arts (Two-Dimensional) and Visual Arts (Three- Dimensional), were won by students from Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados, respectively.
