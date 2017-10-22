Although Sherod Duncan has been one of the most vocal proponents for accountability and transparency since his election to the Georgetown city council, he admits that he may have failed to adhere to the high standards he has set.

As Chairperson of the council’s Legal Affairs and Securities Committee, Duncan was one of the persons made aware of the alleged sexual assault of a minor by a city constabulary officer. He was made aware of this alleged assault on September 15 but did not himself make contact with the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) or the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“In hindsight, I don’t think it ever entered into the mind of the committee that they should take the onus of calling in the police. It was a misjudgment on the part of the committee,” Duncan told Stabroek News in an interview…..