Although Sherod Duncan has been one of the most vocal proponents for accountability and transparency since his election to the Georgetown city council, he admits that he may have failed to adhere to the high standards he has set.
As Chairperson of the council’s Legal Affairs and Securities Committee, Duncan was one of the persons made aware of the alleged sexual assault of a minor by a city constabulary officer. He was made aware of this alleged assault on September 15 but did not himself make contact with the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) or the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
“In hindsight, I don’t think it ever entered into the mind of the committee that they should take the onus of calling in the police. It was a misjudgment on the part of the committee,” Duncan told Stabroek News in an interview…..
President’s reasons for rejecting nominees needed to justify Gecom appointment
The legality of President David Granger’s decision to proceed with the unilateral appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) is being questioned and the Bar Association of Guyana yesterday said his reasons for rejecting the 18 nominees submitted by the Opposition Leader should be publicly stated to defend his actions.
Lethem formally declared town
Lethem, in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), was on Friday formally declared a capital town and President David Granger used the occasion to call for cooperation at all levels of government, regardless of political affiliation, for the good of the region.
Black Bush farmer loses home after suspected arson
A Black Bush Polder, Corentyne rice farmer yesterday put his losses at over $20 million after a fire, which he believes was the result of arson, destroyed his home.
Women lawyers association disappointed over selection of Gecom chair without consensus
The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) yesterday voiced its “disappointment” that a candidate for the position of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) was not arrived at by consensus as envisaged by the Constitution of Guyana.
Human rights body blasts Granger’s Gecom decision
The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) yesterday accused President David Granger of abandoning the constitutionally-agreed process for the selection of the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman, while also questioning the suitability of retired judge James Patterson for the post.