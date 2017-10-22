Lethem formally declared town

Lethem, in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), was on Friday formally declared a capital town and President David Granger used the occasion to call for cooperation at all levels of government, regardless of political affiliation, for the good of the region.
“Calling Lethem a capital town is not cosmetic or superficial; this is an important part of our development. People may not realise it now but this will be a transformative moment in Guyana’s history,” Granger was quoted as saying by the Ministry of the Presidency at a ceremony that was held in the town on Friday evening.
According to a statement that was issued by the ministry yesterday, Granger told the hundreds of residents who gathered for the event that the administration of the region takes place at four levels: internationally, particularly through bilateral relations with Brazil and other neighbouring countries; at the level of the regional administration; at the municipal level and at the level of Central Government…..
