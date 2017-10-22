New public service tribunal registrar driven to serve the ordinary indivdual

After more than two decades, members of the public service now have recourse in matters of appointments, dismissals or other forms of disciplinary action with the appointment of the Registrar of the Public Service Appellate Tribunal (PSAT)

Newly accepted member of the bar Amoura Giddings was appointed Registrar of the tribunal by President David Granger last week and the young attorney said her new position is right up her alley as she always wanted to work in an area that offers assistance to people who may be struggling.

She believes that the tribunal will assist public servants who may have been unable to afford legal assistance to now do so almost free of cost…..