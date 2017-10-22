New public service tribunal registrar driven to serve the ordinary indivdual

After more than two decades, members of the public service now have recourse in matters of appointments, dismissals or other forms of disciplinary action with the appointment of the Registrar of the Public Service Appellate Tribunal (PSAT)
Newly accepted member of the bar Amoura Giddings was appointed Registrar of the tribunal by President David Granger last week and the young attorney said her new position is right up her alley as she always wanted to work in an area that offers assistance to people who may be struggling.
She believes that the tribunal will assist public servants who may have been unable to afford legal assistance to now do so almost free of cost…..
President’s reasons for rejecting nominees needed to justify Gecom appointment
The legality of President David Granger’s decision to proceed with the unilateral appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) is being questioned and the Bar Association of Guyana yesterday said his reasons for rejecting the 18 nominees submitted by the Opposition Leader should be publicly stated to defend his actions.
Lethem formally declared town
Lethem, in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), was on Friday formally declared a capital town and President David Granger used the occasion to call for cooperation at all levels of government, regardless of political affiliation, for the good of the region.
Black Bush farmer loses home after suspected arson
A Black Bush Polder, Corentyne rice farmer yesterday put his losses at over $20 million after a fire, which he believes was the result of arson, destroyed his home.
‘It was a misjudgment’
Although Sherod Duncan has been one of the most vocal proponents for accountability and transparency since his election to the Georgetown city council, he admits that he may have failed to adhere to the high standards he has set.
Women lawyers association disappointed over selection of Gecom chair without consensus
The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) yesterday voiced its “disappointment” that a candidate for the position of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) was not arrived at by consensus as envisaged by the Constitution of Guyana.