Three die in Vreed-en-Hoop accident

This story is developing and will be updated.
Three persons were this afternoon killed when the car they had hired slammed into a utility pole after overtaking another vehicle on the Vreed-en Hoop Public Road.
Dead are Sudesh Mohan, the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle bearing licence plate PPP 4014, and two others, a male and female passenger, who are still unidentified.
Stabroek News was told by an eyewitness that the car driven by Mohan was heading east to its destination at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling when it overtook a minibus. He tried to manoeuvre back into his lane but lost control and slammed into a parked car and the vehicle flipped and crashed into the utility pole, which had on it a Guyana Power and Light transformer, and severed it.
Only the three persons were in the vehicle and they were all rushed by public-spirited persons to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.
This newspaper understands that Mohan plied the Parika to Vreed-en Hoop route with his private car.
The Vreed-en-Hoop area is currently without electricity and a Guyana Power and Light emergency crew is said to be on their way to conduct works.
