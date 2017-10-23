By President’s own criteria Patterson unfit for Gecom chairmanship – Nandlall

People’s Progressive Party Executive Anil Nandall has questioned the Curriculum Vitae that President David Granger submitted for handpicked Gecom Commis-sioner James Patterson saying that Patterson fails to meet even requirements set by Granger himself.

“I remember the President saying that the person must possess the three ‘Is’ that is, they must be independent, must have integrity and must be impartial. I say with the greatest of respect that Justice Patterson does not satisfy these requirements,” Nandall said yesterday.

As he juxtaposed the President’s stated requirements for the position with credentials he boasted that Patterson had, Nandall questioned the impartiality of the now Chairman.

“In his resume, Justice Patterson states ….