Chandra Sohan questioned by police in relation to Marcus Bisram case

Former magistrate and attorney at law, Chandra Sohan was yesterday held for questioning by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit following allegations of witness tampering, a police source said.

It is alleged that Sohan had approached a witness in the Faiyaz Narinedatt murder case in connection with the proceedings before the court. In light of this allegation he was called in for questioning and later released.

This is not the first time Sohan has been arrested in this particular case. In July he was taken into custody at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice in the preliminary inquiry (PI) and later released on his own recognizance.

The case, which involves US-based Guyanese Marcus Brian Bisram, ….