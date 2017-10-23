Jagdeo to ask court to quash Patterson appointment

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will today ask the High Court to quash President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired justice James Patterson as Chairman of Gecom on the grounds of unconstitutionality.
“We will ask the court to declare the appointment by President Granger, of James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, contrary to and in breach of Article 161 (2 ) of the constitution, that it is unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful, null, void and of no effect,” the plaintiff’s Attorney, Anil Nandall, told Stabroek News, yesterday.
Further, he added “An order directing the removal of Justice James Patterson (retired) from the post of Chairman of Gecom and an order directing the President to choose a name from the 18 names submitted to him by the leader of the opposition or alternatively to request from the leader of the opposition six additional names for the appointment for the Chairman of Gecom. Also a declaration that Mr. James Patterson is not qualified, in accordance with article 161(2) of the constitution, to be appointed a chairman of Gecom.”
On Thursday night, Patterson, 84, was ….
Three killed in Vreed-en-Hoop smash-up
An accident yesterday on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) has claimed the lives of three persons including a student from the Diamond Secondary School.
By President’s own criteria Patterson unfit for Gecom chairmanship – Nandlall
People’s Progressive Party Executive Anil Nandall has questioned the Curriculum Vitae that President David Granger submitted for handpicked Gecom Commis-sioner James Patterson saying that Patterson fails to meet even requirements set by Granger himself.
President’s appointment of GECOM Chairman void – Ramkarran
Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran says that President David Granger’s appointment of James Patterson as Chairman of GECOM is void as the condition required for the constitutional proviso that permits unilateral action was not met.
Chandra Sohan questioned by police in relation to Marcus Bisram case
Former magistrate and attorney at law, Chandra Sohan was yesterday held for questioning by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit following allegations of witness tampering, a police source said.
PNC rigging past roars back to life with unilateral naming of GECOM Chairman
For months, PPP/C leaders and supporters have accused the APNU+AFC government of plotting to rig the 2020 general elections and those concerns have now burst into the open with President David Granger’s decision to unilaterally name 84-year-old retired justice James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.