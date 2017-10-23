Jagdeo to ask court to quash Patterson appointment

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will today ask the High Court to quash President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired justice James Patterson as Chairman of Gecom on the grounds of unconstitutionality.

“We will ask the court to declare the appointment by President Granger, of James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, contrary to and in breach of Article 161 (2 ) of the constitution, that it is unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful, null, void and of no effect,” the plaintiff’s Attorney, Anil Nandall, told Stabroek News, yesterday.

Further, he added “An order directing the removal of Justice James Patterson (retired) from the post of Chairman of Gecom and an order directing the President to choose a name from the 18 names submitted to him by the leader of the opposition or alternatively to request from the leader of the opposition six additional names for the appointment for the Chairman of Gecom. Also a declaration that Mr. James Patterson is not qualified, in accordance with article 161(2) of the constitution, to be appointed a chairman of Gecom.”

On Thursday night, Patterson, 84, was ….