President ignored 18 GECOM nominees as they were independent – RISE

RISE Guyana, which was formed earlier this year to push for constitutional reform, says it believes that President David Granger dismissed 18 nominees for the post of GECOM Chairman because he knew they would act independently and impartially.
In a statement on Saturday on the President’s unilateral naming of Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) after rejecting three lists from Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, RISE queried the President ‘s rationale for his actions.
“The question to be asked is why were these individuals overlooked by the President in the honest exercise of his Presidential discretion in reviewing the three lists presented one after the other by the Leader of the Opposition? RISE believes that the insulting dismissal of these candidates by the President is ….
Three killed in Vreed-en-Hoop smash-up
An accident yesterday on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) has claimed the lives of three persons including a student from the Diamond Secondary School.
Jagdeo to ask court to quash Patterson appointment
Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will today ask the High Court to quash President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired justice James Patterson as Chairman of Gecom on the grounds of unconstitutionality.
By President’s own criteria Patterson unfit for Gecom chairmanship – Nandlall
People’s Progressive Party Executive Anil Nandall has questioned the Curriculum Vitae that President David Granger submitted for handpicked Gecom Commis-sioner James Patterson saying that Patterson fails to meet even requirements set by Granger himself.
President’s appointment of GECOM Chairman void – Ramkarran
Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran says that President David Granger’s appointment of James Patterson as Chairman of GECOM is void as the condition required for the constitutional proviso that permits unilateral action was not met.
Chandra Sohan questioned by police in relation to Marcus Bisram case
Former magistrate and attorney at law, Chandra Sohan was yesterday held for questioning by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit following allegations of witness tampering, a police source said.