Three killed in Vreed-en-Hoop smash-up

An accident yesterday on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) has claimed the lives of three persons including a student from the Diamond Secondary School.
Those who perished in the accident have been identified as Deodat Mohan, 22, called Sudesh of Vreed-en-Hoop; Reaz Barakat, 18, of Rumzeight Gardens, WCD and Tillesha Singh, 17, a student from the Diamond Secondary School and Section ‘C’, Block ‘Y’, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.
Police in a statement last night said that the vehicle, PPP 4014 at the time of the accident was being driven by Mohan. He “was proceeding east along the northern side of the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road allegedly at a fast rate when he lost control and collided with motor car PHH 7894 which was parked on the said side of the road, thence into a utility pole,” the statement said.
The trio after being ….
Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will today ask the High Court to quash President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired justice James Patterson as Chairman of Gecom on the grounds of unconstitutionality.
People’s Progressive Party Executive Anil Nandall has questioned the Curriculum Vitae that President David Granger submitted for handpicked Gecom Commis-sioner James Patterson saying that Patterson fails to meet even requirements set by Granger himself.
Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran says that President David Granger’s appointment of James Patterson as Chairman of GECOM is void as the condition required for the constitutional proviso that permits unilateral action was not met.
Former magistrate and attorney at law, Chandra Sohan was yesterday held for questioning by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit following allegations of witness tampering, a police source said.
For months, PPP/C leaders and supporters have accused the APNU+AFC government of plotting to rig the 2020 general elections and those concerns have now burst into the open with President David Granger’s decision to unilaterally name 84-year-old retired justice James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.