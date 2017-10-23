Local News

Three killed in Vreed-en-Hoop smash-up

By Comments

An accident yesterday on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD)  has claimed the lives of three persons including a student from the Diamond Secondary School.

Those who perished in the accident have been identified as Deodat Mohan, 22, called Sudesh of Vreed-en-Hoop; Reaz Barakat, 18, of Rumzeight Gardens, WCD and Tillesha Singh, 17, a student from the Diamond Secondary School and Section ‘C’, Block ‘Y’, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Police in a statement last night said that the vehicle, PPP 4014 at the time of the accident was being driven by Mohan. He “was proceeding east along the northern side of the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road allegedly at a fast rate when he lost control and collided with motor car PHH 7894 which was parked on the said side of the road, thence into a utility pole,” the statement said.

The trio after being ….

Comments  
More in Local News

Jagdeo to ask court to quash Patterson appointment

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will today ask the High Court to quash President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired justice James Patterson as Chairman of Gecom on the grounds of unconstitutionality.

By President’s own criteria Patterson unfit for Gecom chairmanship – Nandlall

People’s Progressive Party Executive Anil Nandall has questioned the Curriculum Vitae that President David Granger submitted for handpicked Gecom Commis-sioner James Patterson saying that Patterson fails to meet even requirements set by Granger himself.

President’s appointment of GECOM Chairman void – Ramkarran

Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran says that President David Granger’s appointment of James Patterson as Chairman of GECOM is void as the condition required for the constitutional proviso that permits unilateral action was not met.

Chandra Sohan questioned by police in relation to Marcus Bisram case

Former magistrate and attorney at law, Chandra Sohan was yesterday held for questioning by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit following allegations of witness tampering, a police source said.

PNC rigging past roars back to life with unilateral naming of GECOM Chairman

For months, PPP/C leaders and supporters have accused the APNU+AFC government of plotting to rig the 2020 general elections and those concerns have now burst into the open with President David Granger’s decision to unilaterally name 84-year-old retired justice James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×