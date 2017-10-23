Three killed in Vreed-en-Hoop smash-up

An accident yesterday on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) has claimed the lives of three persons including a student from the Diamond Secondary School.

Those who perished in the accident have been identified as Deodat Mohan, 22, called Sudesh of Vreed-en-Hoop; Reaz Barakat, 18, of Rumzeight Gardens, WCD and Tillesha Singh, 17, a student from the Diamond Secondary School and Section ‘C’, Block ‘Y’, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Police in a statement last night said that the vehicle, PPP 4014 at the time of the accident was being driven by Mohan. He “was proceeding east along the northern side of the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road allegedly at a fast rate when he lost control and collided with motor car PHH 7894 which was parked on the said side of the road, thence into a utility pole,” the statement said.

The trio after being ….