2011 NA prison escapee charged with murder

A New Amsterdam prisoner who escaped lawful custody in 2011 and was recently recaptured in Suriname was yesterday charged and remanded for murder at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.
Rickford La Fleur, 43, was read the charge which stated that on May 1, 2011 at the New Amsterdam Prison he murdered Sebastian Cleto. An unrepresented La Fleur appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore.
Meanwhile, Police Prosecutor, Inspec-tor Godfrey Playter told the magistrate that some additional work needs to be conducted…..
GECOM appointment based on Justice George’s ruling – AG
Amid an outpouring of opprobrium, Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams yesterday said that President David Granger found the basis for his unilateral declaration of a chairman of GECOM in the ruling of Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George in the case of Marcel Gaskin v AG etal.
UG’s Technology Faculty to be among key beneficiaries of $100M GGMC grant
The Guyana Geology and Mines Com-mission (GGMC) through the Ministry of Natural Resources has awarded a grant for a total of $100 million to the University of Guyana (UG) for the Faculty of Technology, supporting programmes, research and scholarships.
GBTI directors charged with failure to comply with court order
Seven of the eight members of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Bank for Trade Industry Limited (GBTI) were yesterday charged with failing to comply with a court order that was issued by the High Court for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation.
Local Gov’t Commission members sworn in
Guyana now has its first ever Local Government Commission (LGC). The eight members of the constitutionally mandated body corporate were sworn in at a State House ceremony which President David Granger hailed as a demonstration of his government’s commitment to good governance, respect for the constitution and local democracy.
Sophia squatters get more time to relocate
Junior Communities Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood yesterday announced that squatters, who have been told to remove from the government reserve in Sophia, would be given an extension until the end of January, 2018 to relocate.