2011 NA prison escapee charged with murder

A New Amsterdam prisoner who escaped lawful custody in 2011 and was recently recaptured in Suriname was yesterday charged and remanded for murder at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

Rickford La Fleur, 43, was read the charge which stated that on May 1, 2011 at the New Amsterdam Prison he murdered Sebastian Cleto. An unrepresented La Fleur appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore.

Meanwhile, Police Prosecutor, Inspec-tor Godfrey Playter told the magistrate that some additional work needs to be conducted…..