Absent farmer sentenced to almost five years for misusing friend’s money

A West Demerara farmer, who was charged in July with fraudulently converting his friend’s money to his own use and benefit, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and sentenced in his absence to four years and six months in jail.

The charge against Mohammed Kalamadeen Khan, of Lot 19 Independence Street, La Grange, stated that on June 26, at Georgetown, being solely entrusted by Steve Rogers with $500,000 in order to deposit it into Roger’s Republic Bank savings account, he fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.

The trial was presided over by Magistrate Dylon Bess, who handed down the sentence…..