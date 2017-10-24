Buxton man charged with $3M robbery

A resident of Buxton was yesterday denied bail after he was accused of robbing a man of $3,320,000 in cash and items.

The charge against Shaquille Wilbert, of Lot 14 Public Road, Buxton, stated that on October 13, at Brickdam Road, in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Lethem Wilson of a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, valued at $180,000, a Samsung Galaxy S6, valued at $140,000 and $3 million in cash.

Wilbert pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

Police prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted, citing the seriousness of the offence, its prevalence and the fact that a firearm was used during the commission of the crime.

As a result, Wilbert was remanded to prison and the proceedings were adjourned until November 6.