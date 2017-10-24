Buxton man charged with $3M robbery

A resident of Buxton was yesterday denied bail after he was accused of robbing a man of $3,320,000 in cash and items.
The charge against Shaquille Wilbert, of Lot 14 Public Road, Buxton, stated that on October 13, at Brickdam Road, in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Lethem Wilson of a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, valued at $180,000, a Samsung Galaxy S6, valued at $140,000 and $3 million in cash.
Wilbert pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.
Police prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted, citing the seriousness of the offence, its prevalence and the fact that a firearm was used during the commission of the crime.
As a result, Wilbert was remanded to prison and the proceedings were adjourned until November 6.
GECOM appointment based on Justice George’s ruling – AG
Amid an outpouring of opprobrium, Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams yesterday said that President David Granger found the basis for his unilateral declaration of a chairman of GECOM in the ruling of Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George in the case of Marcel Gaskin v AG etal.
UG’s Technology Faculty to be among key beneficiaries of $100M GGMC grant
The Guyana Geology and Mines Com-mission (GGMC) through the Ministry of Natural Resources has awarded a grant for a total of $100 million to the University of Guyana (UG) for the Faculty of Technology, supporting programmes, research and scholarships.
GBTI directors charged with failure to comply with court order
Seven of the eight members of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Bank for Trade Industry Limited (GBTI) were yesterday charged with failing to comply with a court order that was issued by the High Court for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation.
Local Gov’t Commission members sworn in
Guyana now has its first ever Local Government Commission (LGC). The eight members of the constitutionally mandated body corporate were sworn in at a State House ceremony which President David Granger hailed as a demonstration of his government’s commitment to good governance, respect for the constitution and local democracy.
Sophia squatters get more time to relocate
Junior Communities Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood yesterday announced that squatters, who have been told to remove from the government reserve in Sophia, would be given an extension until the end of January, 2018 to relocate.