Chase-Green says reshuffling of city constabulary may be needed

Saying that she was dissatisfied with the performance of the city constabulary, Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green yesterday declared that a reshuffling may be needed and warned Chief Constable Andrew Foo that he needs to do better.

“…The Chief Constable must understand that he is the chief police for the city…and he needs to be more proactive. He has to be more on the ball. He can’t wait for when things happen, two months after, then it is brought to this council; three months after it is taken to the legal affairs committee. He has to do better than that. He has to do better than that…I’m saying, the Chief Constable must take the flack for all that is happening here. And from the investigations department right through—everybody needs reshuffling. And Chief Constable I’m saying to you, if you have to have help from the national police or the Guyana Defence Force, wherever, you have to have people seconded here to straighten out the constabulary department, you must do it. We must do it, because I am not satisfied with the way the city constabulary is being run right now, I am not satisfied,” Chase-Green said during yesterday’s statutory meeting at the City Hall…..