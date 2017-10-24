Duncan discontinues challenge to suspension from public service commission

With the life of the Public Service Commission having ended, its former Chairman, Carvil Duncan, will no longer continue challenging President David Granger’s decision to suspend him.

At a report-hearing before Justice Brassington Reynolds yesterday at the High Court, Duncan’s attorney, Anil Nandlall, said that given the prevailing circumstances with the passage of time, his client is no longer interested in pursuing the matter.

He said that with the constitutional life of the Commission expiring on September 30, “the case has lost its practical value, and so, my client is no longer interested in pursuing it.”….