Former Evening News anchor dies

Veteran broadcaster Tommy Rhodes, who became a household name as the anchor of the VCT Evening News, has died.

Rhodes, who was 84, died at his daughter’s residence in Bon Fim, Brazil, yesterday morning.

Judy De Freitas, one of his daughters, told Stabroek News that Rhodes had no health complications and his death was a shock to her family. In fact, she said that up to last week doctors told him that his heart was strong…..