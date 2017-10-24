Husband charged with burning house with wife inside

Kerwin Jervis, who allegedly tried to set his wife on fire in their home a week ago, was yesterday charged.

Jervis, 45, was arraigned before Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge to him.

It is alleged that on October 17, at Georgetown, Jervis unlawfully and maliciously set fire to the dwelling house of June McCalmon-Jervis, with a person being therein.

Jervis, a machine operator, pleaded not guilty to the charge…..