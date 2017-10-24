Local Gov’t Commission members sworn in

Guyana now has its first ever Local Government Commission (LGC).
The eight members of the constitutionally mandated body corporate were sworn in at a State House ceremony which President David Granger hailed as a demonstration of his government’s commitment to good governance, respect for the constitution and local democracy.
The member of the LGC are Mortimer Mingo, Clement Corlette, Marlon Williams, Joan-Ann Romascindo, Carol Sooba, Norman Whittaker, Clinton Collymore and Andrew Garnett.
However even as Granger repeatedly stressed that the ceremony reaffirmed that the Republic remains strongly on the path of constitutionalism at least one member of the commission has been selected based on a suspect interpretation of the constitution…..
GECOM appointment based on Justice George’s ruling – AG
Amid an outpouring of opprobrium, Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams yesterday said that President David Granger found the basis for his unilateral declaration of a chairman of GECOM in the ruling of Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George in the case of Marcel Gaskin v AG etal.
UG’s Technology Faculty to be among key beneficiaries of $100M GGMC grant
The Guyana Geology and Mines Com-mission (GGMC) through the Ministry of Natural Resources has awarded a grant for a total of $100 million to the University of Guyana (UG) for the Faculty of Technology, supporting programmes, research and scholarships.
GBTI directors charged with failure to comply with court order
Seven of the eight members of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Bank for Trade Industry Limited (GBTI) were yesterday charged with failing to comply with a court order that was issued by the High Court for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation.
Sophia squatters get more time to relocate
Junior Communities Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood yesterday announced that squatters, who have been told to remove from the government reserve in Sophia, would be given an extension until the end of January, 2018 to relocate.
Chase-Green says reshuffling of city constabulary may be needed
Saying that she was dissatisfied with the performance of the city constabulary, Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green yesterday declared that a reshuffling may be needed and warned Chief Constable Andrew Foo that he needs to do better.