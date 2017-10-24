Local Gov’t Commission members sworn in

Guyana now has its first ever Local Government Commission (LGC).

The eight members of the constitutionally mandated body corporate were sworn in at a State House ceremony which President David Granger hailed as a demonstration of his government’s commitment to good governance, respect for the constitution and local democracy.

The member of the LGC are Mortimer Mingo, Clement Corlette, Marlon Williams, Joan-Ann Romascindo, Carol Sooba, Norman Whittaker, Clinton Collymore and Andrew Garnett.

However even as Granger repeatedly stressed that the ceremony reaffirmed that the Republic remains strongly on the path of constitutionalism at least one member of the commission has been selected based on a suspect interpretation of the constitution…..