Marcus Bisram’s mother arrested over attempt to pervert course of justice

Members of the Major Crimes Unit yesterday afternoon placed Marcus Brian Bisram’s mother under arrest at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for attempting to pervert the course of justice. However, after being questioned for a few hours the woman was released on $100,000 station bail.

Initially, police had detained a 21-year-old witness in the case, after receiving information that he had allegedly attempted to coerce other witnesses to change their testimonies.

However, after questioning the witness, members of the Major Crimes Unit then held former magistrate, Chandra Sohan for questioning on Sunday. He was subsequently released on Sunday evening. ….