PPP executive files proceedings to overturn Patterson appointment

PPP executive Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday filed an application in the High Court asking for the appointment of Justice James Patterson as Gecom Chairman to be overturned and for President David Granger to choose a person from three rejected lists tendered by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo.

In the application filed by Attorney at law Anil Nandlall, the party’s Executive Secretary was listed as the applicant and the Attorney General the respondent. No date has been set for hearing.

The court is being asked for a declaration that James’ appointment on October 19 is in violation of and contrary to Article 161(2) of the Constitution and is accordingly unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect; a declaration that he is not qualified to be appointed to the post; an order directing the president to choose a person from the eighteen names submitted to him by the Leader of the Opposition and an order rescinding, revoking, cancelling and setting aside the appointment…..