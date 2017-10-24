PPP executive files proceedings to overturn Patterson appointment

PPP executive Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday filed an application in the High Court asking for the appointment of Justice James Patterson as Gecom Chairman to be overturned and for President David Granger to choose a person from three rejected lists tendered by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo.
In the application filed by Attorney at law Anil Nandlall, the party’s Executive Secretary was listed as the applicant and the Attorney General the respondent. No date has been set for hearing.
The court is being asked for a declaration that James’ appointment on October 19 is in violation of and contrary to Article 161(2) of the Constitution and is accordingly unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect; a declaration that he is not qualified to be appointed to the post; an order directing the president to choose a person from the eighteen names submitted to him by the Leader of the Opposition and an order rescinding, revoking, cancelling and setting aside the appointment…..
GECOM appointment based on Justice George’s ruling – AG
Amid an outpouring of opprobrium, Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams yesterday said that President David Granger found the basis for his unilateral declaration of a chairman of GECOM in the ruling of Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George in the case of Marcel Gaskin v AG etal.
UG’s Technology Faculty to be among key beneficiaries of $100M GGMC grant
The Guyana Geology and Mines Com-mission (GGMC) through the Ministry of Natural Resources has awarded a grant for a total of $100 million to the University of Guyana (UG) for the Faculty of Technology, supporting programmes, research and scholarships.
GBTI directors charged with failure to comply with court order
Seven of the eight members of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Bank for Trade Industry Limited (GBTI) were yesterday charged with failing to comply with a court order that was issued by the High Court for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation.
Local Gov’t Commission members sworn in
Guyana now has its first ever Local Government Commission (LGC). The eight members of the constitutionally mandated body corporate were sworn in at a State House ceremony which President David Granger hailed as a demonstration of his government’s commitment to good governance, respect for the constitution and local democracy.
Sophia squatters get more time to relocate
Junior Communities Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood yesterday announced that squatters, who have been told to remove from the government reserve in Sophia, would be given an extension until the end of January, 2018 to relocate.